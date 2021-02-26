Partnership Purchases Land in Fredericksburg, Virginia to Develop 450,000 SF VA Outpatient Clinic

The development teams for the 48.8-acre parcel in Fredericksburg plans to construct one of the largest Veterans Affairs (VA) facility in the United States.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA. — Carnegie Management and Development Corp. have purchased a 48.8-acre parcel in Fredericksburg from SH-Thompson LP and JDH LLC for $8.5 million. The development teams plans to construct one of the largest Veterans Affairs (VA) facility in the United States. The property is located at 5317 Jefferson Davis Highway in southern Spotsylvania County.

The new 450,000-square-foot outpatient clinic will feature 2,600 parking spaces and create more than 550 jobs. The VA will fully occupy the four-story property. Construction will begin this year and is estimated to be finished in late 2023.

Jamie Scully of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented the buyers in the transaction. Adam Nelson and Virgil Nelson, also with Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, represented the sellers.