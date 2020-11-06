REBusinessOnline

Partnership Purchases Shopping Center in Richmond’s Short Pump District for $10.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Southeast, Virginia

RICHMOND, VA. — A partnership between Auerbach Funds, Elevation Real Estate Group and Beechmont Acquisitions has acquired Parc Place, an 82,968-square-foot shopping center in Richmond. The sales price was $10.8 million, a discount to its 2016 sales price of $25 million. This marks the second acquisition since Auerbach Funds announced its first close for Auerbach Opportunity Fund III in mid-October. The fund has a target size of $100 million.

Parc Place is located at 11736 W. Broad St. in the city’s Short Pump district. The shopping center’s tenant roster includes Dollar Tree, PetSmart, Anytime Fitness, DXL Big + Tall, LensCrafters and Sports Clips. Loretta Cataldi and Sara Goodall of Divaris Real Estate’s Richmond office represented the buyer in the transaction. The seller is an entity doing business as London Reo Retail-VA LLC.

