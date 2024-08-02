Friday, August 2, 2024
Fenway Capital Partners has increased its ownership stake in Eastbound, a two-building office complex in East Austin.
Partnership Recapitalizes 233,550 SF Office Complex in East Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A partnership between developers Lincoln Property Co. and The KOR Group has recapitalized Eastbound, a two-building, 233,550-square-foot office complex in East Austin. Fenway Capital Advisors, which previously owned a minority interest in the property, is now the primary equity partner of the co-developers. Ownership is building out spec suites that can support users with requirements from 5,000 to 41,000 square feet. Construction of Eastbound began in 2020 and was completed in mid-2022. Tenants include landscape architecture firm TBG and Furniture Marketing Group.

