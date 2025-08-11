Partnership Recapitalizes 57-Story Apartment Building in Manhattan’s Financial District

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between multifamily investment and development firm The Dermot Co. and Dutch pension funds service PGGM has recapitalized 20 Exchange Place, a 57-story apartment building in Manhattan’s Financial District, via a $30 million equity investment from UBS. The partnership acquired the property, which totals 757 units, last year in an off-market deal. Ownership is now planning a capital improvement program to deliver a more comprehensive suite of amenities, as well as to revitalize the surrounding streetscape. Accord Capital Partners LLC served as the capital advisor to The Dermot Co. on the recapitalization.