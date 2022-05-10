REBusinessOnline

Partnership Receives $100M in Financing for Affordable Housing Project in The Bronx

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast, Seniors Housing

1940-Turnbull-Avenue-The-Bronx

Units at the new affordable housing complex at 1940 Turnbull Ave. in The Bronx will be reserved for seniors age 62 and above.

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between multifamily owner-operator Asland Capital Partners and locally based investment firm Pembroke Residential Holdings has received $100 million in financing for the development of a 154-unit affordable housing project in the Soundview neighborhood of The Bronx. Residences will be reserved for renters age 62 and above with income levels that represent various percentages of the area median income. In addition, 30 percent of the units will be set aside for seniors who were formerly homeless. Completion of the 14-story building is scheduled for fall 2024. The $100 million construction loan was procured through a combination of both taxable and tax-exempt bonds issued by the New York State Housing Finance Agency, with credit enhancement in an equal amount provided by Goldman Sachs. Goldman Sachs is also providing tax credit equity for the development.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
12
Webinar: Inflation and Rising Interest Rates – Doom or Boom for the Seniors Housing Industry?
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  