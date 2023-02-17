REBusinessOnline

Partnership Receives $100M Loan for Refinancing of Brooklyn Affordable Housing Complex

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between The Community Preservation Corp. and Proto Property Services has received a $100 million loan for the refinancing of Riverdale Osborne Towers, a 525-unit affordable housing complex in Brooklyn. The property comprises four nine-story buildings, a preschool and 10,500 square feet of retail space. The partnership originally acquired the property in 2007 and immediately implemented a $39 million capital improvement program. A portion of the proceeds of this loan, which was originated by Rockport Mortgage Corp. through HUD’s 223(f) program, will also be used to fund renovations of kitchens and bathrooms and preserve the property’s affordability status.





