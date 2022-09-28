Partnership Receives $102.2M in Construction Financing for Chicago Mixed-Use Development

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Multifamily

The Saint Grand will rise 21 stories with 248 luxury apartment units, 40,000 square feet of office space and 8,000 square feet of retail space. (Rendering courtesy of NORR)

CHICAGO — A partnership between Mavrek Development, GW Properties, Luxury Living Chicago Realty and Double Eagle Development has received $102.2 million in financing from MSD Partners for the construction of a mixed-use development in Chicago. Named The Saint Grand, the 21-story project will include 248 luxury apartment units, 40,000 square feet of office space and 8,000 square feet of street-level retail space.

Units will feature workspaces and private outdoor areas. Amenities will include a package receiving service, coworking lounge, fitness center and outdoor pool. Office tenants will also be able to enjoy the apartment amenities. The project will replace a parking garage located at 535 N. St. Clair. Demolition is underway and construction is expected to begin before the end of the year. The office portion is slated to be ready for tenant buildouts in the third quarter of 2023, with the residential portion slated for delivery in early 2024. NORR is the project architect.