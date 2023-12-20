Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Partnership Receives $108.1M in Construction Financing for Brooklyn Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between two locally based firms, EJS Group and New Hope Capital, has received $108.1 million in construction financing for a 240-unit multifamily project in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood. The development at 12 Halsey St. will consist of three buildings, with 30 percent of the units to be reserved as affordable housing. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, tenant lounge and rooftop garden, as well as ground-floor retail space. Completion is slated for fall 2025. The financing package consists of a $83.1 million senior mortgage loan from Bank OZK and $25 million in mezzanine financing from CanAm Enterprises. Aaron Appel of Walker & Dunlop arranged the debt on behalf of the developers.

