The new apartment building at 737 Fourth Ave. in Brooklyn will rise 14 stories, house 187 units and span 193,000 square feet.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentLoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Partnership Receives $121M in Financing for Brooklyn Mixed-Income Housing Project

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between BEB Capital, Totem, Ofer Cohen and SK Development has received $121 million in financing for a 187-unit mixed-income housing project that will be located at 737 Fourth Ave. in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood. The financing consists of a $96 million construction loan that was co-originated by Canyon Partners and J.P. Morgan and a $25 million equity investment from Tribeca Investment Group. The 14-story building will house one-, two- and three-bedroom units, with 46 residences to be reserved for households earning roughly 50 percent or less of the area median income. The building will also feature a fitness center, game and media lounge, coworking lounge, private dining and entertainment areas, tenant storage space and a rooftop garden, as well as 6,200 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Construction is slated for a fall 2025 completion. Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Keith Kurland and Michael Ianno of Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing on behalf of the partnership.

