Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
West-Side-Square-Jersey-City
West Side Square, which will be located at 66 Broadway in the Journal Square area of Jersey City, will add 477 apartments to the local supply.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Partnership Receives $169M Construction Loan for Jersey City Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — West Side Square Development Fund, which is a partnership between LanTree Developments, Altree Developments Inc., Lanterra Developments Inc. and Westdale Properties, has received a $169 million construction loan for a 477-unit multifamily project in Jersey City. Bravo Property Trust provided the debt. West Side Square will be located in the Journal Square area and will house studio, one- and two-bedroom units, as well as 9,841 square feet of retail space. Amenities will include an outdoor deck with a pool and grilling stations, fitness center, coworking space, a community room and a dog run. Childs Dreyfus Group is the project architect. Construction began last December, and completion is slated for 2026.

You may also like

PCCP Provides $45M Refinancing for The Dylan Multifamily...

JLL Arranges $11.9M in Acquisition Financing for Eastglen...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 13,827 SF...

Gensler Completes Study for Reimagining Chicago’s North Michigan...

Berkadia Arranges $24.5M Sale of Student Housing Property...

Opus Breaks Ground on 132,200 SF Spec Industrial...

MassHousing Provides $8M in Financing for Mixed-Income Housing...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.5M Sale of Retail...

Amika, Eva NYC Sign 19,000 SF Office Lease...