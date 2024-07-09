Partnership Receives $169M Construction Loan for Jersey City Multifamily Project

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — West Side Square Development Fund, which is a partnership between LanTree Developments, Altree Developments Inc., Lanterra Developments Inc. and Westdale Properties, has received a $169 million construction loan for a 477-unit multifamily project in Jersey City. Bravo Property Trust provided the debt. West Side Square will be located in the Journal Square area and will house studio, one- and two-bedroom units, as well as 9,841 square feet of retail space. Amenities will include an outdoor deck with a pool and grilling stations, fitness center, coworking space, a community room and a dog run. Childs Dreyfus Group is the project architect. Construction began last December, and completion is slated for 2026.