Partnership Receives $290M Loan for Refinancing of Queens Multifamily Property

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between The Domain Cos., LMXD and Bridge Investment Group Holdings LLC has received a $290 million loan for the refinancing of Jasper, a 499-unit multifamily property located in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens. Wells Fargo provided the loan. Residences at Jasper come in studio, one-, two- and three bedroom floor plans, and the development includes 150 affordable units that are reserved for households earning 130 percent area median income. Amenities include multiple outdoor terraces, a rooftop pool, fitness center with a yoga studio, a dog run, multiple landscaped courtyards, a game room, package lockers, outdoor grilling and dining and areas, a resident lounge, demonstration kitchen and coworking space. Jasper also features 33,000 square feet of retail space. The property’s multifamily component was 65 percent occupied at the time of the loan closing.