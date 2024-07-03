Saturday, July 6, 2024
Partnership Receives $332.3M in Financing for Redevelopment of Staten Island Multifamily Property

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between locally based developer BFC Partners, CB Emmanuel, nonprofit organization Catholic Homes, Pinnacle City Living and the New York City Housing Authority (NYHCA) has received $332.3 million in financing for the redevelopment of West Brighton I and II on Staten Island. The project, which is being carried out through the NYHCA’s Permanent Affordability Commitment Together (PACT) program will rehabilitate 574 affordable housing units that are home to more than 1,300 residents. The development team will also reactivate 24 vacant units, with 12 restored as permanently affordable residential units and 12 converted into a new senior center.

The financing consists of a combination of debt provided by Freddie Mac and the New York City Housing Development Corp. (HDC), as well as a bridge loan provided by Wells Fargo, historic tax credits, city subsidies and sponsor equity. Buildings will receive both interior and exterior renovations, including façade restorations, roof repairs, new security systems, ventilation improvements and refurnished heating and water systems. In addition, the partnership will undertake comprehensive upgrades to the bathrooms and kitchens with new appliances, fixtures and countertops. Lastly, the grounds will be revitalized with new landscaping, lighting, play equipment, seating, walkways and community gardens, as well the addition of as a dog run and screened refuse area.

