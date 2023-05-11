Thursday, May 11, 2023
Partnership Receives $334M in Financing for Bronx Industrial Facility

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between locally based developer Innovo Property Group and Affinius Capital, which is a partnership between USAA Real Estate and Square Mile Capital Management, has received $334 million in financing for an industrial facility in The Bronx. The financing consists of $250 million in debt from the existing construction lender, Bank OZK, and an $84 million mezzanine loan from PIMCO. The two-story, 1 million-square-foot property at 2505 Bruckner Ave. was delivered in 2022 and features clear heights of 28 to 32 feet, 106 loading doors and 664 interior parking spaces. At the time of the loan closings, the facility was 53 percent leased to an undisclosed, global e-commerce firm.

