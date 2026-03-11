Partnership Receives $48M Loan for Refinancing of Tri-State Seniors Housing Communities

NEW CITY, N.Y. AND WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A partnership between Bain Capital Real Estate and Capitol Seniors Housing has received a $48 million loan for the refinancing of two seniors housing communities in the Tri-State area. The communities include The Chelsea at New City, located about 40 miles north of New York City, and The Chelsea at Washington Township, about 75 miles west of New York City. The properties were built in 2021 and 2023, respectively, and both offer memory care and assisted living services, as well as various onsite amenities. JLL arranged the three-year, floating-rate loan through an undisclosed regional bank on behalf of the partnership.