Wednesday, August 26, 2026
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The Fieldston was completed in 2025.
KansasLoansMidwestMultifamilySeniors Housing

Partnership Receives $66.9M Loan for Refinancing of Active Adult Community in Fairway, Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

FAIRWAY, KAN. — A partnership between EPC Real Estate Group and Platform Ventures has received a $66.9 million loan for the refinancing for The Fieldston, an active adult community located in Fairway, approximately 10 miles southwest of Kansas City. Completed in 2025, the property is situated on 4.6 acres and totals 209 units. Amenities at the community include a swimming pool, sun deck, pub, golf simulator, spa, coworking spaces, outdoor kitchen, outdoor lounge, putting green, exercise studio, yoga studio, pet parlor and community garden. Mark Erland, Kevin Baron and Ellie Savage of JLL arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower. The direct lender was not disclosed.

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