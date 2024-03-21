Thursday, March 21, 2024
Speedway-Commerce-Center-Fontana-CA
Speedway Commerce Center in Fontana, Calif., is entitled for up to 6.6 million square feet of logistics space.
Partnership Receives $756M Financing Package for Speedway Commerce Center Logistics Development in Fontana, California

by Amy Works

FONTANA, CALIF. — A fund sponsored by CBRE Investment Management, in joint partnership with Hillwood Investment Properties, has received a $756 million financing package for the construction of Phase I of Speedway Commerce Center in the Inland Empire city of Fontana.

Located at 9300 Cherry Ave., Speedway Commerce Center will be a multi-building logistics project with highly functional, larger scale buildings offering 40-foot clear heights, cross-docked loading, 185-foot concrete truck courts, employee parking, optimal circulation and more than 100 acres for excess trailer parking.

Construction is underway at the site, which is entitled for up to 6.6 million square feet of logistics space. The first two buildings are slated for completion in early 2025.

Eastdil Secured arranged the financing on behalf of CBRE Investment Management. Dan de la Paz, Eloy Covarrubias and Barbara Perrier of CBRE are handling leasing efforts for the development.

