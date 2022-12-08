Partnership Receives $93M Construction Loan for Multifamily Redevelopment in Metro Boston

Pictured is a rendering of the how the Innes Apartments, in Chelsea, Massachusetts will look after the redevelopment. The complex was originally built in the 1950s.

CHELSEA, MASS. — A partnership between developers John M. Corcoran & Co. and Joseph J. Corcoran Co. and private equity firm Marcus Partners has received $93 million in construction financing for the redevelopment of the Innes Apartments in Chelsea, a northeastern suburb of Boston. The project will convert an eight-building complex that was originally constructed in the 1950s into a mixed-income community with street-level retail space. A syndicate of lenders led by Cambridge Savings Bank provided the debt. A timeline for completion was not disclosed.