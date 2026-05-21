Thursday, May 21, 2026
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Lincoln-Correctional-Facility-Harlem
At 22 stories, the redeveloped former Lincoln Correctional Facility in Harlem will be the tallest, 100 percent affordable housing development in New York City to meet Passive House certification, according to the development team.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Partnership Receives $97M in Financing for Multifamily Adaptive Reuse Project in Harlem

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between LDG Group LLC, Infinite Horizons, L+M Development Partners and Urbane Development Group has received $97 million in financing for a multifamily adaptive reuse project in Harlem. Designed by Curtis & Ginsberg Architects, the project involves the conversion of the former Lincoln Correctional Facility into a 105-unit affordable housing complex with units that will be reserved for households earning between 40 and 100 percent of the area median income. The new housing complex will feature amenities such as a community room, children’s playroom, coworking lounge and multiple terraces, as well as 6,000 square feet of retail space. The financing includes a construction loan from M&T Bank and a variety of public-sector subsidies. Demolitions and abatements of existing structures are set to begin in June and to last about 12 months. Full completion is expected in mid-to-late 2029.

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