Partnership Receives Civic Approval for Mixed-Use Redevelopment of Office Depot Headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida

BOCA RATON, FLA. — A partnership between BH Group, PEBB Enterprises and Related Group has received site plan approval from the Boca Raton City Council for the mixed-use redevelopment of 6600 N. Military Trail, a 405,000-square foot property in Bacon Raton that serves as Office Depot’s headquarter campus.

BH Group and PEBB will begin demolition on an existing office tower to start the construction of an eight-story building with 500 apartments, nearly 43,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and a 37,000-square-foot fitness facility. Two existing office buildings will remain onsite, according to the development team.

Office Depot recently consolidated its office footprint at the campus but will remain onsite for the foreseeable future, according to local media outlets.