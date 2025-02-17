Monday, February 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
BH Group, PEBB Enterprises and Related Group are demolishing one of the office buildings to make way for an eight-story apartment tower with nearly 43,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and a 37,000-square-foot fitness facility.
DevelopmentFloridaMixed-UseOfficeSoutheast

Partnership Receives Civic Approval for Mixed-Use Redevelopment of Office Depot Headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida

by John Nelson

BOCA RATON, FLA. — A partnership between BH Group, PEBB Enterprises and Related Group has received site plan approval from the Boca Raton City Council for the mixed-use redevelopment of 6600 N. Military Trail, a 405,000-square foot property in Bacon Raton that serves as Office Depot’s headquarter campus.

BH Group and PEBB will begin demolition on an existing office tower to start the construction of an eight-story building with 500 apartments, nearly 43,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and a 37,000-square-foot fitness facility. Two existing office buildings will remain onsite, according to the development team.

Office Depot recently consolidated its office footprint at the campus but will remain onsite for the foreseeable future, according to local media outlets.

You may also like

KLNB Arranges $56.8M Sale of Multifamily Community in...

Frampton Construction Breaks Ground on 54,000 SF MUSC...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.3M Sale of Mixed-Use...

Partnership Receives $61.5M in Refinancing for West Harbor...

Partnership Delivers 163,000 SF Harbor Logistics Center in...

Wespac Construction Completes 99,498 SF Cove Logistics Center...

Ian Black Real Estate Signs Video Game Developer...

Partnership Acquires Bank of America Plaza Office Tower...

Bradford Allen Buys Fort Lauderdale Office Complex for...