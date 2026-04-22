Partnership Receives Financing for Renovation of 337-Room Hotel in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS— A partnership between 3H Group Inc. and Dallas Lodging Associates LLC has received an undisclosed amount of financing for the renovation of the 337-roomRenaissance Dallas North Hotel in Irving. The 12-story hotel sits on a 7.5-acre site at 1590 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway in the Las Colinas district and includes 25 suites, as well as 22,670 square feet of meeting and event space and three onsite food-and-beverage options. Jillian Mariutti, Adrienne Andrews and Pierce Rutledge of JLL arranged the five-year, floating-rate loan through Western Alliance Bank on behalf of ownership.