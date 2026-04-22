Wednesday, April 22, 2026
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Renaissance-Dallas-North-Hotel-Irving
Food-and-beverage options at the Renaissance Dallas North Hotel in Irving include Blend Coffee Bar, which serves a full Starbucks menu; Dover's Grille, which features organic breakfasts and American comfort food; and Hunter's Bar and Grille, which provides after-work cocktails and dinner service.
HospitalityLoansTexas

Partnership Receives Financing for Renovation of 337-Room Hotel in Irving

by Taylor Williams

IRVING, TEXAS— A partnership between 3H Group Inc. and Dallas Lodging Associates LLC has received an undisclosed amount of financing for the renovation of the 337-roomRenaissance Dallas North Hotel in Irving. The 12-story hotel sits on a 7.5-acre site at 1590 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway in the Las Colinas district and includes 25 suites, as well as 22,670 square feet of meeting and event space and three onsite food-and-beverage options. Jillian Mariutti, Adrienne Andrews and Pierce Rutledge of JLL arranged the five-year, floating-rate loan through Western Alliance Bank on behalf of ownership.

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