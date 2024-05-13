Partnership Receives Zoning Approval for Portion of $850M Mixed-Use Redevelopment in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Westside Real Estate Investors LLC, which is a partnership between Keystone Group and Larkspur Capital, has received approval from the Fort Worth Zoning Commission for a portion of a larger redevelopment project. The Dallas Business Journal and Fort Worth Report both state that the larger project is valued at $850 million. The latter publication reports that the ruling allows for 11.5 acres of the 35-acre site of the former Fort Worth Independent School District to be rezoned from industrial to mixed-use. The project was announced in January, and plans call for multifamily, hospitality, office, retail, restaurant and entertainment uses, as well as public green space. The DBJ reports that the combined footprint of these uses could be approximately 2 million square feet.