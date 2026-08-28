Partnership Refinances 408-Unit Multifamily Property in Princeton, Texas

PRINCETON, TEXAS — A partnership between Core Spaces and Harrison Street Asset Management has refinanced a 408-unit multifamily property in Princeton, about 45 miles northeast of Dallas. The loan amount was not disclosed. Completed in late 2025, Oxenfree at Princeton offers a mix of rentable townhomes and detached single-family homes with private outdoor spaces and attached garages. Homes come in two-, three- and four-bedroom layouts, and amenities include a pool, fitness center, sports court and coworking space. Jonathan Firestone, Blake Thompson, Clint Frease, Travis Bailey and Josh Francis of Newmark arranged the loan through GID.