Partnership Sells 252,000 SF Industrial Park in Lynn, Massachusetts

LYNN, MASS. — A partnership between two locally based investment firms, A.W. Perry and Foxfield, has sold Lynnway Industrial Park, a 252,000-square-foot development in Lynn, located on the northeastern outskirts of Boston. Lynnway Industrial Park is a 17-acre redevelopment of the former Garelick Farms and West Lynn Creamery facilities that houses three buildings that were fully leased at the time of sale. Tenants include Global Protection Corp., LSG SkyChefs and Wash Cycle Laundry. Frank Petz, Matthew Sherry, Rob Schlesinger, Jack Barrett, Daniel Hincks and Joe Gaziano of Colliers represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was North River Co.