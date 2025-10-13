Partnership Sells 36-Unit Parkway Apartments in Phoenix for $4.5M

PHOENIX — A partnership between Dorn Properties and Far Western Properties has completed the disposition of Parkway Apartments in Phoenix to Parkway Apartments LLC for $4.5 million, or $125,000 per unit. Located at 5407 W. Glenrosa Ave., Parkway Apartments offers 35 two-bedroom/two-bath units and a one-bedroom/one-bath unit. All apartments are individually metered for electricity and feature large private front patios. The community was built in 1963. Brian Smuckler and Derek Smigiel of JLL represented the seller in the deal.