McKesson, Genuine Cable and Rivian are tenants at the 536,122-square-foot Tempe Commerce Park in Tempe, Ariz.
Partnership Sells 536,122 SF Tempe Commerce Park in Tempe, Arizona

by Amy Works

TEMPE, ARIZ. — A global investment manager and BKM have completed the sale of Tempe Commerce Park, a five-building industrial complex located at 7340-7360 S. Kyrene Road and 7333-7343 S. Hardy Drive in Tempe. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Situated on 36.8 acres, Tempe Commerce Park features 536,122 square feet with 24-foot clear heights, dock-high and grade-level doors and ample parking. At the time of sale, the property was 92 percent leased to eight tenants, including McKesson, Genuine Cable Group and Rivian.

Mark Detmer, Greer Olive and Connor Nebeker-Hay of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal. Jackie Orcutt and Jonathan Teeter of CBRE are handling local market leasing efforts for the property.

