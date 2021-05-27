Partnership Sells Majority Interest in 541,035 SF Office Building in Parsippany, New Jersey
PARSIPPANY, N.J. — A partnership between P3 Properties, Image Capital LLC and Lionstone Capital has sold a majority interest in MCC Blue, a 541,035-square-foot trophy office building in the Northern New Jersey city of Parsippany. The building serves as the U.S. headquarters of Teva Pharmaceuticals and was 93 percent leased at the time of sale. Jeff Dunne, Jeremy Neuer, Steve Bardsley, Gene Pride, David Gavin, Travis Langer and Zach McHale of CBRE represented the partnership in the transaction.
