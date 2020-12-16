Partnership to Build 96 Affordable Seniors Housing Units Near Philadelphia

RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, PA. — A partnership between Pennrose, the Delaware County Housing Authority, the County of Delaware and the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency has closed on financing for the final phase of the Kinder Park redevelopment in Ridley Township. The project will add 96 units of affordable seniors housing to the Kinder Park site, located near Philadelphia International Airport. The site already features 160 existing affordable apartments for seniors and individuals with disabilities, 154 townhomes, a community building and several parks. This phase is slated for completion in spring 2022.