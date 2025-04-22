Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Long-Branch-McKinney
Long Branch, a new mixed-use development in McKinney, will also feature 6,000 linear feet of pedestrian trails, outdoor gathering areas, open-air dining spaces, tree-lined streets and six acres of purposefully preserved green space.
Partnership to Develop $1.3B Mixed-Use Project in McKinney, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — A partnership between regional developer Creation, Horizon Capital Holdings and Arizona-based investment firm Vaulter will develop Long Branch, a $1.3 billion mixed-use project that will be located about 30 miles north of Dallas in McKinney. The site, which spans 155 acres and is situated just north of the downtown area, will be developed in phases over the next decade. Plans currently call for 1,600 multifamily units; 135,000 square feet of retail space that will be anchored by a 65,000-square-foot grocery store; a 318,600-square-foot office campus with two six-story buildings; a 100-room hotel and a five-story, 910-space structured parking garage. Dallas-based GFF is leading design of the project, and LGE Design Build, which is also based in Dallas, is leading construction. Infrastructural work on the site is expected to kick off later this year, with the first phase of vertical development to follow shortly thereafter.

