Partnership to Develop $120M Apartment Community in Cape Coral, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

CAPE CORAL, FLA. — A partnership between Shoreham Capital, Bridge Investment Group and Wynkoop Financial has purchased 26 acres in the southwest Florida city of Cape Coral for the development of a $120 million apartment community. Named Siesta Lakes, the 412-unit property will include one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with private balconies, open living areas and high-end finishes. Community amenities will include a gym, pool, dog park, pickleball courts and a business center. The co-developers plan to break ground in the fourth quarter.