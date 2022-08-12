REBusinessOnline

Partnership to Develop $120M Apartment Community in Cape Coral, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Named Siesta Lakes, the 412-unit property in Cape Coral, Fla., will include one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with private balconies, open living areas and high-end finishes.

CAPE CORAL, FLA. — A partnership between Shoreham Capital, Bridge Investment Group and Wynkoop Financial has purchased 26 acres in the southwest Florida city of Cape Coral for the development of a $120 million apartment community. Named Siesta Lakes, the 412-unit property will include one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with private balconies, open living areas and high-end finishes. Community amenities will include a gym, pool, dog park, pickleball courts and a business center. The co-developers plan to break ground in the fourth quarter.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  