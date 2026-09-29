Partnership to Develop 225,000 SF Office Project in Allen, Texas

ALLEN, TEXAS — A partnership between two local real estate companies, developer KDC and investment and operations group Pillar Commercial, will develop One Bethany North, a 225,000-square-foot office project that will be located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Allen. The nine-story building will be situated within the Watters Creek mixed-use development and will include pickleball courts, putting greens and other outdoor gathering spaces, as well as a 3,500-square-foot restaurant. A tentative construction timeline was not disclosed.