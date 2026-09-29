Wednesday, September 30, 2026
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One-Bethany-North-Allen-Texas
Pillar Commercial and Oklahoma-based Hall Capital established a presence in the Watters Creek mixed-use district in Allen in 2021 via the acquisition of One Bethany East, a 120,000-square-foot office building. Last year, the Pillar/Hall team formed a partnership with the Allen Economic Development Corp. to market and develop One Bethany North on a 4-acre parcel owned by Allen EDC and located due north of One Bethany East and One Bethany West.
DevelopmentOfficeTexas

Partnership to Develop 225,000 SF Office Project in Allen, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ALLEN, TEXAS — A partnership between two local real estate companies, developer KDC and investment and operations group Pillar Commercial, will develop One Bethany North, a 225,000-square-foot office project that will be located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Allen. The nine-story building will be situated within the Watters Creek mixed-use development and will include pickleball courts, putting greens and other outdoor gathering spaces, as well as a 3,500-square-foot restaurant. A tentative construction timeline was not disclosed.

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