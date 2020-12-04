Partnership to Develop 250,000 SF Life Sciences Facility in Philadelphia’s University City

The 3.0 University Place facility in Philadelphia will include ground-floor retail and curated wet/dry lab space, including an incubation coworking floor operated by Ben Franklin Technology Partners.

PHILADELPHIA — A partnership between developers Silverstein Properties and University Place Associates, as well as financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald LP, will develop a 250,000-square-foot life sciences facility in Philadelphia. The property will be named 3.0 University Place in reference to its location within the University City area, a hotbed of life sciences growth. The Steward Partnership is designing the eight-story lab and office building, which is expected to come on line in the fourth quarter of 2022. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, the project has a price tag of $56 million.