Partnership to Develop 265-Unit Multifamily Project in Uptown Dallas

DALLAS — A partnership between Endeavor Real Estate Group and Canyon Partners Real Estate will develop Lucille, a 265-unit multifamily project that will be located at 2700 McKinney Ave. in Uptown Dallas. The 22-story building will feature below-grade parking and 10,000 square feet of retail space. Amenities will include a rooftop lounge with a pool, cabanas, a private dining room, outdoor grilling and dining stations, coworking space, a business center, fitness center and an indoor dog grooming spa. HKS designed the project, and Roger-O’Brien is serving as the general contractor. German bank Helaba is financing construction, which is expected to begin in the coming weeks and be complete in late 2028.