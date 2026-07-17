Friday, July 17, 2026
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Lucille-Dallas
Lucille, a new multifamily project in Uptown Dallas, will also have 10,000 square feet of retail space. Endeavor first began working on the project in 2018.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Partnership to Develop 265-Unit Multifamily Project in Uptown Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — A partnership between Endeavor Real Estate Group and Canyon Partners Real Estate will develop Lucille, a 265-unit multifamily project that will be located at 2700 McKinney Ave. in Uptown Dallas. The 22-story building will feature below-grade parking and 10,000 square feet of retail space. Amenities will include a rooftop lounge with a pool, cabanas, a private dining room, outdoor grilling and dining stations, coworking space, a business center, fitness center and an indoor dog grooming spa. HKS designed the project, and Roger-O’Brien is serving as the general contractor. German bank Helaba is financing construction, which is expected to begin in the coming weeks and be complete in late 2028.

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