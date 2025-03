CEDAR PARK, TEXAS — A partnership between Indiana-based Great Lakes Capital, Nebraska Furniture Mart and the City of Cedar Park, located north of Austin, will develop a 300-room hotel and 30,000-square-foot convention center. The Marriott-branded hotel will anchor the CedarView mixed-use development and will offer a pool, full-service restaurant and a breakfast café. Construction is slated to begin in May, with an anticipated opening date of early 2027.