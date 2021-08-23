REBusinessOnline

Partnership to Develop 330-Unit Affordable Housing Community in East Harlem

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between Mega Development, operator Lantern Organization and the New York City Department of Housing & Preservation will develop Timbale Terrace, a 330-unit affordable housing community in East Harlem. The centerpiece of the community will be a 16,000-square-foot music and arts center that will be operated by the Afro Latin Jazz Alliance. As part of that partnership, adult residents at Timbale Terrace will have access to music-based vocational training, while children can enjoy arts and music education and afterschool programs. Information about income restrictions and a construction timeline was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews