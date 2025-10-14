Partnership to Develop 444-Unit Apartment Building in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A partnership between two New York City-based firms, SJP Properties and Claremont Development, as well as Battery Global Advisors and PCCP LLC, will develop a 444-unit apartment building in Jersey City. The site is located at 619 Grove St., and the 24-story building will be known as The Lucy and will include 13 affordable housing units. The amenity package will consist of a rooftop pool, sky lounge, sundeck with grilling stations, a penthouse bar, coworking and conference rooms, fitness center, media and game room, speakeasy, hydroponic garden, multiple lounges, a coffee bar, grab-and-go market and a pet grooming station. Michael Graves Architecture is designing the project, and KL Masters Construction Co. is serving as the general contractor. Mary Cook Associates is handling interior design. Kennedy Wilson is financing construction, which is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks. Cushman & Wakefield arranged the construction debt and structured the joint venture between SJP and Claremont. A tentative completion date was not announced.