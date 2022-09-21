REBusinessOnline

Partnership to Develop 70-Unit Active Adult Project in Northampton, Massachusetts

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. — A partnership between Live Give Play and Spiritos Properties will develop a 70-unit active adult project at 79 King Street in Northampton, a suburb of Springfield. The property is located downtown on a walking/biking path and is steps from Smith College. Designed by BKSK Architects, the building will rise five stories and total 110,000 square feet. The community is designed to achieve Passive House certification. Completion is slated for late 2024.

