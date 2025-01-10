Friday, January 10, 2025
Partnership to Develop 800,000 SF Data Center Campus in South Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — A partnership between two Dallas-based firms, Lincoln Property Co. and Tradition Holdings, as well as infrastructure provider Gigabit Fiber, will develop an 800,000-square-foot data center campus in South Dallas. The site spans 131 acres in the Red Oak submarket. The campus will comprise four facilities that will have a total power capacity of up to 540 megawatts at full build-out and that will support users in cloud computing and artificial intelligence, among others. Construction will be carried out in phases, starting with the development of a 7,500-square-foot, two-megawatt facility in the first quarter. A completion date for the entire development was not disclosed.

