Partnership to Develop 87-Acre Healthcare Campus in Panama City Beach, Florida

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLA. — The St. Joe Co., Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Inc. (TMH) and Florida State University College of Medicine have partnered to develop a healthcare campus in Panama City Beach. The campus’ planned location is on an 87-acre parcel near the intersection of State Highway 79 and Phillip Griffitts Sr. Parkway. The property is planned to be close to the Latitude Margaritaville Watersound community, a 55-and-older community that is planned for 3,500 homes.

Future development plans of the healthcare campus include the construction of an emergency center and 100-bed inpatient facility offering services such as gastroenterology, urology, gynecology, cardiology and general surgery, among others. The parties intend to create a local fiduciary governance structure for the planned campus.

TMH currently serves 17 counties in Florida and Georgia. This would be its first facility in Bay County. The parties intend to break ground on the project as early as 2022.