Partnership to Develop Mixed-Use Space Within Research Triangle Park

Phase I of Hub RTP will be situated on the 43 acres on the east side of the property and include the 1 million square feet of office space as well as at least one hotel with up to 375 rooms, 850 residential units and 150,000 square feet of retail space.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Park Center East LLC, a partnership between KDC and Research Triangle Foundation of North Carolina, will develop Hub RTP within Research Triangle Park. Hub RTP will include 300-foot high buildings, the only high-rise buildings within Research Triangle Park. Phase I will be situated on 43 acres on the east side of the property and include the 1 million square feet of office space, as well as at least one hotel with up to 375 rooms, 850 residential units and 150,000 square feet of retail space. Future phases could total 6 million square feet. A timeline for completion was not disclosed.