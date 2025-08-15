Partnership to Develop Three Apartment Buildings Totaling 1,000 Units in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between The Domain Cos., LMXD, which is an affiliate of L&M Cos., and Park Tower Group will develop three apartment buildings totaling roughly 1,000 units in the Greenpoint area of Brooklyn. The project, which will include 300 affordable housing units and 20,000 square feet of retail space, will be part of Greenpoint Landing, a 22-acre waterfront development that will ultimately have 5,500 residential units. Handel Architects is designing the project, and Field Operations is handling landscape design. Bank OZK provided the partnership an $81 million senior loan for the acquisition of the land, and InterVest Capital Partners provided $33 million in mezzanine financing, as well as a structured equity solution for acquisition and pre-development costs. Vertical construction is expected to begin next summer.