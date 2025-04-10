Thursday, April 10, 2025
Waldorf-Astoria-Texas-Hill-Country-Fredericksburg
Fifty of the Waldorf Astoria private residences will be strategically placed along the edge of the 106-acre property, backing up to waterside views of Baron’s Creek and rolling hills with easy access to the historic Fredericksburg city center. Owners will also enjoy access to the amenities provided by the resort.
DevelopmentHospitalityMultifamilyTexas

Partnership to Develop Waldorf Astoria Hotel, Residences in Fredericksburg, Texas

by Taylor Williams

FREDERICKSBURG, TEXAS — A partnership between Hilton (NYSE: H) and Wine Country Hospitality Partners LLC will develop a hotel and residential property in the Central Texas city of Fredericksburg that will be operated under the Waldorf Astoria brand. The Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country and Waldorf Astoria Residences Texas Hill Country will consist of 60 dedicated hotel guest rooms and suites, 37 resort villas and 50 private residences. The resort will also offer five food-and-beverage concepts, an 11,000-square-foot spa and fitness center and two resort-style pools. The opening is scheduled for 2027. Wine Country Hospitality Partners is a partnership between Mark Harmon, founder of Auberge Resorts Collection; Robert Radovan, founder of luxury hospitality developer Criswell Radovan; and Tim Sparapani, co-founder of Blue Run Spirits and an experienced investor in hospitality startups.

