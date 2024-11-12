Partnership to Open 200-Unit Forum Flats Luxury Apartment Complex in Troy, Michigan

TROY, MICH. — A partnership between Douglas Capital Partners, Cypress Partners and Village Green is set to open Forum Flats in Troy on Thursday, Nov. 14. The luxury apartment complex consists of three buildings with 200 units. Amenities include a clubroom, pool, fitness center, pet spa and dog park. The first of the three buildings took over the former 100,000-square-foot office space previously utilized by Kelly Services and now features 90 units. The other two buildings were constructed from the ground up and each total 55 units. Monthly rents start at $1,675 for studios.