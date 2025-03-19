Partnership to Open 808,000 SF First Phase of Aggie Square on UC Davis Health Campus in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Baltimore-based Wexford Science + Technology, in partnership with The University of California, Davis and the City of Sacramento, has announced the groundbreaking of Aggie Square, a mixed-use development at UC Davis Health Campus in Sacramento. Located at the corner of Stockton Boulevard and 2nd Avenue, Aggie Square’s first phase will offer 808,000 square feet of upscale Class A life sciences research labs, technology and office space, plus housing and retail space. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for May 2.

Situated on 8.2 acres, Phase I consists of a 313,000-square-foot lab and life sciences building, a 255,000-square-foot Lifelong Learning office and classroom building, a 35,000-square-foot UC Veterinary Genetics Lab, and Anova Aggie Square, a 190-unit residential development with 15,000 square feet of retail space. The first phase also offers community serving uses, a parking structure and indoor/outdoor public spaces. Each building is anchored by UC Davis programs and configured to co-locate private industry investment and innovation infrastructure for startups, as well as community-based partnerships.

The project team is also marketing another 313,000-square-foot lab and life sciences building with ground-floor retail located at 100 Aggie Square. The building offers flexible design, and construction will commence once preleasing thresholds are met.

Ron Thomas, Bruce Hohenhaus, Kris Kalmbach, Marc Pope and Brett Ward of Cushman & Wakefield are handling leasing for the property.