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gibson-mill
Gibson Mill sits on 33 acres and includes a food hall, The Depot Antique Mall, two craft breweries, restaurants and a classic car showroom, as well as offices and warehouse space.
AcquisitionsLoansMixed-UseNorth Carolina

Partnership to Recapitalize Gibson Mill Adaptive Reuse Development in Concord, North Carolina

by Abby Cox

CONCORD, N.C. — A partnership between Charlotte-based real estate investment firm White Point and the Liles family have announced plans to recapitalize Gibson Mill, a 653,000-square-foot adaptive reuse development located in Concord, a northeast suburb of Charlotte.

White Point acquired a significant stake in the property, buying out former co-owners Joe Liles and Tom Cotter, who purchased the former Cannon Mills property in 2004. George Liles will remain part of the new ownership group, along with his four sons.

Established in 1899, Gibson Mill sits on 33 acres and includes a food hall, The Depot Antique Mall, two craft breweries, restaurants and a classic car showroom, as well as office and warehouse space.

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