Partnership to Undertake $25M Renovation of Historic Jewelers Building in Chicago

CHICAGO — Clayco, CRG, The Prime Group Inc. and TP Management Co. (TPM) have unveiled plans to complete a $25 million renovation of the historic Jewelers Building at 35 E. Wacker Drive in Chicago. The project will introduce a fine dining restaurant, lobby and rooftop bars, expanded fitness and wellness amenities and a reimagined conference, event and coworking space to the office property. Planned renovations will honor the building’s Beaux-Arts character. Roanoke Hospitality Group, an affiliate of The Prime Group, will operate and manage the new food-and-beverage offerings, which will be open to the public.

Construction will begin in fall 2026, with the new restaurant and bar concepts slated to open in 2027. TPM is an investor in the project and will continue to participate in the ongoing management and long-term enhancement of the asset while cording capital support for future improvement and repositioning initiatives.

Designed by Joachim Giaver and Frederick Dinkelberg, the Jewelers Building is recognized by the National Register of Historic Places as part of the Michigan-Wacker Historic District. Upon completion in 1927, the 40-story building was the world’s tallest outside of New York City. It was designated a Chicago landmark in 1994.