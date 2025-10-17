Partnership to Undertake $272.6M Affordable Housing Renovation Project in East Harlem

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between two nonprofit organizations, The Community Builders and Ascendant Neighborhood Development, along with the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), will undertake a $272.6 million affordable housing renovation project in East Harlem. The project will rehabilitate 523 apartments that are housed across four buildings within two complexes — Metro North Plaza and Gaylord White Houses — and which are home to about 800 residents. The project will preserve the affordability of the units and will also enhance shared indoor spaces, common outdoor areas grounds and building infrastructural systems. Specifically, façades will be repaired; roofs will be repaired or replaced; new windows will be installed; and elevators will be overhauled. Financing for the project stems from the NYCHA Permanent Affordability Commitment Together (PACT). Wavecrest Management will handle day-to-day property management at the developments.