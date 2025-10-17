Friday, October 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Partnership to Undertake $272.6M Affordable Housing Renovation Project in East Harlem

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between two nonprofit organizations, The Community Builders and Ascendant Neighborhood Development, along with the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), will undertake a $272.6 million affordable housing renovation project in East Harlem. The project will rehabilitate 523 apartments that are housed across four buildings within two complexes — Metro North Plaza and Gaylord White Houses — and which are home to about 800 residents. The project will preserve the affordability of the units and will also enhance shared indoor spaces, common outdoor areas grounds and building infrastructural systems. Specifically, façades will be repaired; roofs will be repaired or replaced; new windows will be installed; and elevators will be overhauled. Financing for the project stems from the NYCHA Permanent Affordability Commitment Together (PACT).  Wavecrest Management will handle day-to-day property management at the developments.

You may also like

Astral, Steady Capital to Develop 483,106 SF Mixed-Use...

Stockdale Capital Acquires 297-Unit Apartment Complex in Downtown...

Catalyst Development Completes 288-Unit Luxury Apartment Community in...

Newmark Arranges $70M Sale, Financing of 300-Unit Multifamily...

Kintetsu Group Begins Construction on 217-Room Hotel in...

Manhattan Construction Breaks Ground on 211,000 SF Academic...

SJC, Concordia to Develop Mixed-Use Project in Wyomissing,...

High Street Residential Breaks Ground on 175-Unit Multifamily...

Nagarro Signs 41,854 SF Office Lease at 195...