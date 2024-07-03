Saturday, July 6, 2024
Sack-Wern-Houses-Bronx
Since 2022, the PACT partner team, which was selected in coordination with resident leadership, has worked closely with all Sack Wern residents and the NYCHA to design every aspect of the development’s renovation. The project is expected to take about three years to complete.
Affordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Partnership to Undertake $275M Renovation of Affordable Housing Community in The Bronx

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between locally based firm Douglaston Development, Asland Capital Partners, nonprofit organization Breaking Ground and the New York City Housing Authority (NYHCA) will undertake a $275 million renovation of Sack Wern Houses in The Bronx. The seven-building affordable housing property is located in the borough’s Soundview neighborhood and is home to more than 800 residents. The rehabilitation, which is being carried out through the NYHCA’s Permanent Affordability Commitment Together (PACT) program, will cover more than 400 apartments, as well as common areas and building infrastructure and utility systems.

All apartments will receive new doors, closets, windows and paint, as well as comprehensive upgrades to bathrooms and kitchens, including new appliances, fixtures, countertops, cabinets, lighting, flooring and showers. Sack Wern buildings will also receive sustainable heat pump technology, façade repairs, ventilation improvements, roof replacements, new solar panels and new security installations such as cameras and improved lighting. Additionally, common areas — entrances, lobbies, mail areas, hallways, stairways, laundry rooms and the community room — will be fully renovated. Lastly development grounds will be revitalized with new landscaping, children’s play equipment and seating, as well as repaved walkways, more accessible ramps and stairs and an upgraded basketball court.

