Partnership to Undertake Mixed-Use Redevelopment Project in Lititz, Pennsylvania

LITITZ, PA. — A group of real estate investors doing business as Lititz Run Partnership LLC will undertake a mixed-use redevelopment project in the town of the same name, which is located about 75 miles northwest of Philadelphia. The partnership has purchased the 98,000-square-foot former Morgan Paper Mill, which was originally built in 1930, renovated in 1989 and fully restored in 2018. The converted development will be known as The Morgan and will feature residential, commercial and hospitality uses. Stephen Marzullo, Adam Silverman, Jeremy Shyk, David Sickler and Scott Miller of CBRE represented the seller, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, in the sale of the property.