Partnership Tops Out 326-Unit Canton at Classen Curve Apartments in Oklahoma City

The first units at Canton at Classen Curve in Oklahoma City are expected to be available for occupancy in January 2022.

OKLAHOMA CITY — A partnership between Houston-based Hines and Humphreys Capital has topped out The Canton at Classen Curve, a 326-unit apartment community in Oklahoma City. Designed by Dwell Design Studio and HPA Design Group, the midrise property will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities will include multiple private outdoor courtyards, a heated pool, private fitness center, clubroom, resident library, outdoor dog run, dog spa and modern package facilities. Preleasing is expected to begin in October, with the first units becoming available for occupancy in January 2022.

