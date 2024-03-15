Partnership Tops Out 43-Story Multifamily Project in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A partnership between High Street Residential, MSD Partners and River Street Partners has topped out 700 River, a 43-story apartment tower in Austin’s Rainey Street District. The 500-foot building will house 377 units in a mix of studio to three-bedroom residences, as well as several penthouses and 3,400 square feet of retail space. In addition, 700 River will feature more than 30,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space. HKS is the project architect, and DPR Construction is the general contractor. The first move-ins will begin this fall. Construction began in fall 2022.