Friday, March 15, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
700-River-Austin
The new multifamily project known as 700 River in downtown Austin will add 377 units to the local supply.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Partnership Tops Out 43-Story Multifamily Project in Downtown Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A partnership between High Street Residential, MSD Partners and River Street Partners has topped out 700 River, a 43-story apartment tower in Austin’s Rainey Street District. The 500-foot building will house 377 units in a mix of studio to three-bedroom residences, as well as several penthouses and 3,400 square feet of retail space. In addition, 700 River will feature more than 30,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space. HKS is the project architect, and DPR Construction is the general contractor. The first move-ins will begin this fall. Construction began in fall 2022.

You may also like

Partners Real Estate Arranges Sale of Five-Acre Industrial...

Sprouts Farmers Market Opens New Store in Rockwall,...

Edloe Ventures Completes 16,100 SF Medical Office Building...

WellMed Medical Management Signs 3,154 SF Lease in...

IPA Negotiates $94.5M Sale of Alta Chandler at...

JLL Brokers Sale of 183-Unit Creekview Crossing Apartments...

Partnership Receives $121M in Financing for Brooklyn Mixed-Income...

Marquis Health Begins Renovation of Seniors Housing Campus...

Semi-Stow Opens 12.5-Acre Semi-Truck Parking Property in Columbus,...